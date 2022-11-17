Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,240,924 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 17,537.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.41% of Restaurant Brands International worth $62,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,270,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thecla Sweeney acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.74.

NYSE QSR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Further Reading

