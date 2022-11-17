Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 214,582 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 214,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Baidu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after purchasing an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Baidu by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.93.

BIDU stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.18. 115,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,297. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $173.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

