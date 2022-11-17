Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 685,000 Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 685,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,599,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 717.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter worth $95,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,378.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $234,002.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,238.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kate Haviland acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $48,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,518.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,010 shares of company stock worth $1,338,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 3,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,262. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $152.00 to $114.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blueprint Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

