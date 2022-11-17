Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3,495.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,501 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,889 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of VMware worth $43,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $115.38. The stock had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,515. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

