HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) traded up 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.42 and last traded at $59.40. 2,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 848,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $442,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

