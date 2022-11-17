Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 763,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Herc Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:HRI traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.60. 101,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,110. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a 200 day moving average of $111.65. Herc has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $194.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.52 by ($0.10). Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Herc by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Herc by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Herc by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Herc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HRI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Herc to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

