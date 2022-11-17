Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HRTG opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,593.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,843,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

