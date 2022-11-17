Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Down 10.5% in October

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,780,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the October 15th total of 28,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 46,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 101,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Stories

