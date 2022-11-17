HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $115.30 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. During the last week, HI has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $115.30 million and $868,915.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,913.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010632 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00042930 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005820 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00236837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000126 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04118765 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $637,908.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

