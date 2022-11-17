Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.93 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of HI traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.05. 719,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,852. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hillenbrand by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 93.3% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

