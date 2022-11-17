Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 79,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.24. 1,314,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,457,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

