Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLLY. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Holley to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Shares of Holley stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $2.91. 1,471,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.45. Holley has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at $2,930,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Holley by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 123,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Holley in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Holley by 74.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the period.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

