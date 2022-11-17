Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $323.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $327.00 to $323.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $350.44.

Home Depot stock opened at $314.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.36.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

