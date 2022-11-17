HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 848,300 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the October 15th total of 945,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $500.76 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $57.40.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush boosted their price objective on HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HomeStreet to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

