Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.07) Per Share

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hookipa Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hookipa Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hookipa Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

HOOK has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Down 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HOOK stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

(Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

