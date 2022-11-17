Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Short Interest Update

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 521,400 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 590,900 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Houston American Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

Houston American Energy stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,348. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a current ratio of 45.50. Houston American Energy has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $16.61.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houston American Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.