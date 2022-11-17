Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,630,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser acquired 20,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $245,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark T. Lammas bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 189,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,400.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 31.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,812,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,183,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,584,000 after buying an additional 160,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 885,181 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,298,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,782,000 after buying an additional 469,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

