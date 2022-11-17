Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 7,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humanigen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the second quarter worth $822,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humanigen by 113.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 114,858 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Humanigen by 15.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $155,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen Stock Performance

HGEN traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,394. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -1.06.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.