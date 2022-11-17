Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.50

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.42). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.50), with a volume of 3,978 shares.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.50.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

