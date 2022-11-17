Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on December 15th

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a dividend payout ratio of 66.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Price Performance

Shares of HY traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 43,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,255. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a one year low of $20.99 and a one year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 142.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HY shares. Sidoti raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

