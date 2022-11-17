ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 68.4% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $217,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 114,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,588,922. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

