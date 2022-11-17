ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after purchasing an additional 239,905 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.03. The stock had a trading volume of 102,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,938. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $54.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

