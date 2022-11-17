IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,700 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the October 15th total of 159,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.23. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,303. The company has a market cap of $661.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.32. IES has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IES by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IES by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

