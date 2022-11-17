IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Shares Down 13.2%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 385,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 547,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on IMAC to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
IMAC Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
IMAC Company Profile
IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IMAC (BACK)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.