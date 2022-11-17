IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK) Shares Down 13.2%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.35. 385,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 547,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on IMAC to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

IMAC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC ( NASDAQ:BACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 70.82% and a negative net margin of 83.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

