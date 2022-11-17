IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the October 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 597,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

IMAX Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. 440,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,519. IMAX has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $826.72 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IMAX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.