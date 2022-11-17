ImmunoGen, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGNGet Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

ImmunoGen Trading Up 3.6 %

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.