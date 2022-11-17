ImmunoGen, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.96) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.97). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.14.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 26.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 18.1% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 538,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

