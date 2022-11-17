Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Impel Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Impel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Impel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,907. Impel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Impel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. Impel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,313.87% and a negative return on equity of 701.26%. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impel Pharmaceuticals will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,032 shares in the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 367,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 111,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,344,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Impel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Impel Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Impel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Trudhesa, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.