IMV (TSE:IMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 6800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a market cap of C$32.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

