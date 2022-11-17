IndiGG (INDI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC on major exchanges. IndiGG has a market cap of $123.60 million and $492,459.69 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

