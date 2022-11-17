Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.6 days.
Industrias Peñoles Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.05.
About Industrias Peñoles
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.