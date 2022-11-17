Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 13.8% in October

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 837,600 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 971,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 837.6 days.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Industrias Peñoles has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $15.05.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

