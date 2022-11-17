Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,857,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.7 days.
Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNF)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.