Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,857,600 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 2,689,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 123.7 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.