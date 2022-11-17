Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($48.87) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

