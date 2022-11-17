Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of INGR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.00. 288,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ingredion Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.