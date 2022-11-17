Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.21. Inhibrx shares last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 7,614 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Inhibrx from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.25.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 1,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,427,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,819,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,235,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,193,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $3,508,775. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 20.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

