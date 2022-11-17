Insider Buying: Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) Insider Buys £493.96 in Stock

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating) insider Neeta Patel acquired 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £493.96 ($580.45).

Neeta Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Neeta Patel acquired 222 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.62) per share, with a total value of £495.06 ($581.74).

On Monday, September 12th, Neeta Patel acquired 204 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £495.72 ($582.51).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Down 3.1 %

ATT stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($2.73) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £947.39 million and a PE ratio of 407.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.75. Allianz Technology Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 199.40 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 372.89 ($4.38).

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

