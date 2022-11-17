Insider Buying: Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) CEO Buys $89,200.00 in Stock

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) CEO Wes Cummins acquired 40,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,229.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Blockchain alerts:

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins acquired 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $64,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wes Cummins bought 30,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of Applied Blockchain stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00.

Applied Blockchain Price Performance

APLD opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.16. Applied Blockchain, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Blockchain ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Applied Blockchain from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Blockchain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APLD. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Applied Blockchain by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Applied Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Blockchain

(Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.