Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Director Buys $103,620.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ball Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Ball

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ball from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.