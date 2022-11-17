Insider Buying: Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Director Buys $103,620.00 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ball Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:BALL opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99.
Ball Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Ball
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
