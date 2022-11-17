Insider Buying: Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Rating) major shareholder Value Capital Partners (Pty) L purchased 1,000,000 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,930,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,670,700 shares in the company, valued at $57,655,851. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Value Capital Partners (Pty) L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 505,285 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,743,233.25.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Value Capital Partners (Pty) L bought 10,638 shares of Lesaka Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,190.56.

Shares of LSAK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 66,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,641. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $236.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

