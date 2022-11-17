Insider Buying: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Director Acquires 72,463 Shares of Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) Director Sean Davis Kell purchased 72,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,897.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,303 shares in the company, valued at $182,190.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 13,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

About Porch Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,163,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Porch Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,638,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after acquiring an additional 287,535 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000.

(Get Rating)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Articles

