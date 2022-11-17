Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $273,000.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,386,127.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli purchased 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $204,582.35.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli purchased 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli bought 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli bought 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.79 per share, for a total transaction of $124,865.91.
- On Wednesday, October 19th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $180,500.00.
VOXX opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40. VOXX International Co. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
