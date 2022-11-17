Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Sells $2,923,542.72 in Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $286.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $11,848,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5,183.3% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.74.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

