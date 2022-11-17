Insider Selling: AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Sells $47,912.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 5,989 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $47,912.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AlloVir Stock Down 5.9 %
Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. AlloVir, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $701.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AlloVir
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AlloVir by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in AlloVir by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 38.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
