Insider Selling: Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Chairman Sells 263,432 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Chairman David G. Hanna sold 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,481,468.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 263,432 shares in the company, valued at $7,481,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ATLC opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $78.19.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Atlanticus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, October 7th.
Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.
