Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,226,705.92 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bill.com Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of BILL stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Bill.com
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.