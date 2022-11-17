Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,226,705.92 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 10,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,226,705.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bill.com Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $345.55.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 179.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

