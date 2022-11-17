Insider Selling: Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Insider Sells 324,775 Shares of Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) insider George Adi Mor sold 324,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $675,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 324,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CMMB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.30. 47,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,109. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. 28.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

