Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Sells 1,513 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 1,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $32,468.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,125,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $250,375.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DAWN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 555,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,631. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.