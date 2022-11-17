Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Sells $81,000.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Keh Shew Lu sold 28,678 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,373.06.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00.

Diodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $86.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.20. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $1,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after purchasing an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

