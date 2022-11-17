Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) SVP Sells $174,958.44 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $174,958.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,219.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,673,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 452,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270,925 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 960,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after acquiring an additional 232,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

