Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $185,000.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $192.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after buying an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Group 1 Automotive

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Bank of America cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

