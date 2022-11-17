Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $123.12.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.