Insider Selling: Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) CEO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $119.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $123.12.
Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.71.
Marathon Petroleum Company Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.